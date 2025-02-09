Miller elected President of SCORCH cancer support foundation

SCORCH Cancer Support Foundation Elects New Committee for 2025-2027

The SCORCH Cancer Support Foundation is pleased to announce the election of its new committee for the 2025-2027 term. This new leadership team is committed to furthering the foundation’s mission to raise awareness about cancer prevention, treatment, and support for those affected by the disease.

Below is the newly elected committee:

Executive Members

➢ The President- Dr. Jozelle Miller

➢ Vice Presidents- Pearl Mc Master & Dr. Arianne Duncan

➢ Secretary- Corina Arrindell

➢ Treasurer – Gleaver Williams

➢ Development Officer- Sigmund Wiggins

➢ PRO- Collin Graham

Committee Members

➢ Georgina Pope

➢ Kamarla Questelles

➢ Tebong Aboh

➢ Brenton Quammie

The newly elected committee members bring a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication to the fight against cancer, ensuring that SCORCH remains at the forefront of cancer advocacy, education, and community engagement.

The committee will continue to focus on key initiatives, including:

Raising Awareness: SCORCH will continue its efforts to inform the public about cancer prevention and early detection. The foundation will engage in educational campaigns aimed at empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being.

SCORCH will continue its efforts to inform the public about cancer prevention and early detection. The foundation will engage in educational campaigns aimed at empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being. Support Services: SCORCH will expand its services to provide vital emotional and practical support to cancer patients and their families, helping them navigate the challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.

SCORCH will expand its services to provide vital emotional and practical support to cancer patients and their families, helping them navigate the challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. Collaboration with Medical Professionals: SCORCH will work alongside healthcare providers, researchers, and organizations to stay informed about the latest advancements in cancer treatment and care, and to advocate for improved access to treatment and resources for all individuals.

SCORCH will work alongside healthcare providers, researchers, and organizations to stay informed about the latest advancements in cancer treatment and care, and to advocate for improved access to treatment and resources for all individuals. Fundraising and Research:The foundation will continue its fundraising efforts to support cancer research, ensuring that future generations have access to the most effective treatments and potential cures.

“We are excited about the future and the opportunity to further our impact in the cancer community,” said Dr. Jozelle Miller, returning Chairperson of SCORCH. “With this dedicated and passionate team, SCORCH will continue to be a leading force in cancer awareness, prevention, and support. Together, we will ensure that our work continues to inspire hope and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”

The SCORCH Cancer Support Foundation has made tremendous strides in its mission over the years, and with the new committee’s leadership, it is poised to continue to grow and reach even more individuals who need support and information about cancer.

For more information on SCORCH Cancer Support Foundation and upcoming initiatives, please email [[email protected]].

About SCORCH Cancer Support Foundation:

SCORCH Cancer Support Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about cancer prevention, providing support to individuals affected by cancer, and advocating for better treatment options. The foundation works closely with medical professionals, researchers, and the community to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.