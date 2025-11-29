JSR Spirits launches Montserrat premium rums

JSR Spirits have announced the official Montserrat launch of its two premium rums – R1768 Rebel (Spiced Dark Rum) and R1768 Revolt (White Rum) – set for St. Patrick’s Festival Week 2026. This milestone follows two years of development, refinement, sensory testing, and international market preparation in collaboration with Murray & Yeatman Distilleries.

Crafted to honour Montserrat’s heritage, while meeting global standards, R1768 rums were created with a clear mission: to produce a premium Caribbean rum that carries Montserrat’s story to the world. From fermentation to finishing, the brand has focused on quality, authenticity, and professional brand execution to ensure international competitiveness.

R1768 Rebel and R1768 Revolt have already begun turning heads across the UK, where they were soft-introduced at select rum festivals in 2024 and 2025. The early showcase was designed to expose consumers and retailers to a premium Montserrat-made product – one that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global rum brands.

JSR Spirits was Co-Founded by three Montserratians, who direct the operations of the company, and are the visionaries behind their first product, R1768 Rums.They are: Mr James “Jamal” Simmonds; Mr Jeevan A. Robinson and Mr Axel Simmonds.

Speaking about the R1768 Rums:-

“These rums represent more than craftsmanship – they represent identity,” said Co-Founder & Director, Jeevan A. Robinson. “Montserrat deserves a world-class product that carries our story with pride. Rebel and Revolt were built from the ground up to meet that standard, and to show that small islands can produce big-league spirits.”

“This is a proud moment for Montserratian entrepreneurship,” said Co-Founder & Director, James “Jamal” Simmonds. “We’re excited to launch at home during St. Patrick’s celebrations — the perfect stage to introduce a rum born from culture, heritage, and premium craftsmanship.”

“Our goal has always been excellence,” added Co-Founder & Director Axcel Simmonds. “We spent two years perfecting these expressions to ensure depth, balance, and smoothness. Both rums honour the resilience and spirit of Montserrat.”

The R1768 line draws its name from Montserrat’s rebellion history and fight for Freedom and Liberty on St Patrick’s Day, March 17th, 1768 – a powerful reference embedded in both flavour philosophy and brand identity.

• R1768 Rebel — a bold, spiced dark rum with rich character and warmth.

• R1768 Revolt — a clean, premium white rum crafted for purity, clarity, and versatility.

JSR Spirits, R1768 Rums, will be featured during the March 2026 St. Patrick’s Week af events, pop-up rum experiences, and retailer partnerships across Montserrat, as the brand officially enters the Caribbean market. A limited number of bottles will initially be available in Montserrat for the March launch. Customers are being advised to pre-order.

With international expansion in its sights, JSR Spirits is positioning R1768 as the new benchmark for premium rum hailing from the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean