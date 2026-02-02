Ju-C PRISPAF Kicks Off 2026 Youth Arts Showcase

JU-C PRIMARY SCHOOLS PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL (PRISPAF) 2026 LAUNCHED

The Ju-C Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF) 2026 was officially launched earlier today, signaling the start of another vibrant celebration of youth creativity and cultural expression across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The festival, an initiative of the Department of Culture in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, brings together primary school students from across the country to showcase their talents in music, dance, drama, and other performing arts.

Coordinator of PRISPAF 2026, Leslie-Ann Millington, described the festival as a vital platform for building confidence, discipline, teamwork, and self-expression among children. She announced that preliminary judging will take place over the next two weeks across all zones, leading to two grand performance days on February 25 and 26, 2026.

Director of Culture Maxine Browne, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to youth and cultural development, emphasising that programmes such as PRISPAF play a key role in discovering and nurturing talent from an early age.

Regional Category Manager for Beverages at ECGC, Kelvin Franklyn, who confirmed ECGC’s continued sponsorship through its Ju-C brand, noted that the festival remains a permanent feature on the company’s calendar.

With the official launch complete, the Ju-C Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival 2026 is set to bring weeks of excitement, creativity, and cultural pride, as young performers take centre stage across the nation.