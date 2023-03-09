Juanita Phillips receives Dance Producer 2023 Award

Newly appointed Dance Development Officer within the Department of Culture receives Creative Dance Producer 2023 Award, from The Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers, Inc.

Juanita Phillips is a locally known dancer, choreographer and teacher of dance in SVG. Her formal dance training includes Ballet, Modern, Folk, Jazz, Popular (Hip-Hop), Dunham and Graham modern techniques, Horton, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Cuban, Indian, Contemporary and the Traditional dances of SVG (the Quadrille and the Punta).

Her daily activities include dance training at the primary and secondary school levels and is also engaged in a dance program with the female inmates at His Majesty’s Prison. Most of her time however is dedicated to her dance group the Arabesque Dance Co. (ADC) to which she is the co-founder and Artistic Director.

The ADC aims at developing dance skills and techniques to its members, while teaching them personal development, discipline, responsibility and good sportsmanship. The ADC is also a proven medium through which young people express their creativity, learn life and social skills and improve academically.

Juanita continues to encourage dancers who she may come in contact with and parents alike of the importance of the arts in child and youth development as a means of creating well rounded individuals. She uses her passion to connect with the youth and uses it as an opportunity to help nurture them.