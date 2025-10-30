Judge humiliates Chastanet again, upholds integrity of CIP

Chastanet Loses: Court Dismisses Another Desperate Witch Hunt Against Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) notes with satisfaction the decision of the High Court of Justice to dismiss yet another baseless case filed by Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet, again targeting Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire and now the Citizenship by Investment Board.

In a detailed 30-page judgment, the judge threw out Chastanet’s injunction application, describing his allegations as speculative and entirely unsupported by evidence. Once again, the Court has confirmed what the people of Saint Lucia already know, that Allen Chastanet will stop at nothing to tarnish the reputations of those who expose his failures, even if it means wasting the court’s time and the country’s resources.

This latest judgment adds to a growing list of humiliating legal defeats for Allen Chastanet from his failed attempt at the Caribbean Court of Justice to his latest embarrassment in the High Court.

Each time, his reckless accusations collapse under the weight of facts and law. Each time, he proves that he is more interested in political spectacle than in truth, justice, or the welfare of Saint Lucians.

The Labour Party condemns this ongoing witch hunt against Dr. Ernest Hilaire, a respected minister who continues to serve with integrity and distinction. Chastanet’s obsession with Dr. Hilaire has nothing to do with governance or transparency, it is a desperate attempt to destroy a man who has repeatedly outperformed and outclassed him, both in Parliament and in service to the nation.

The High Court’s ruling makes it clear:

• No illegality, no fraud, and no corruption were found in the administration of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

• The Enterprise Projects that Chastanet sought to stop were already suspended and terminated months ago by Cabinet, as part of this Government’s commitment to transparency and reform.

• The CIP continues to operate lawfully, contributing significantly to Saint Lucia’s economic growth and national development.

The judgment also underscored that Chastanet’s claims were based on hearsay and conjecture, not facts. His so-called “evidence” consisted of blog posts and gossip from foreign sources, not a single verified document proving wrongdoing in Saint Lucia.

While the Opposition Leader wastes time chasing personal vendettas, the Labour Government remains focused on creating jobs, improving healthcare, investing in education, and strengthening citizen security.