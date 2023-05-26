JUSTconnect – Peer-to-peer platform for Caribbean Judiciaries launches

JUSTconnect is a new online community learning and sharing platform for Caribbean judges, judicial officers, and professionals.

The hybrid launch took place on May 24 at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Tower D of the International Waterfront Complex in Port of Spain.

JUSTconnect marks the start of a new era of collaboration among Caribbean judiciaries.

The JUSTconnect pilot project is supported by the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and the NCSC is in charge of implementing it.

In accordance with the JUSTconnect Constitution, which was executed at the site’s inauguration, the site is controlled by a regional governance council of judicial educators.

The E-learning Unit of the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago’s Department of Court Administration hosts and manages the platform and courses, and its personnel has been working with the NCSC’s team since its start.

The pilot will begin with Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, and Guyana’s judiciaries, as well as judicial professionals from thirteen Caribbean jurisdictions.

The judiciaries will eventually be able to share content with one another, have regional meetings of the judiciaries, and conduct online training at their own convenience and pace, as well as participate in online discussion forums. They will be able to judge the initiative’s progress as it evolves.

Reduced travel expenses for in-person courses are a significant benefit of using the platform, making training more accessible to judicial professionals.

This will enable for greater participation in judicial education courses, which will keep judges and judicial professionals up to date and help improve justice delivery throughout the Caribbean.

JUSTconnect will also help to strengthen judicial systems and cooperation throughout the region.