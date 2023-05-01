Kaieem Caesar of St Kitts -Nevis signed by Baltimore Ravens

Kaieem Caesar of St. Kitts and Nevis has signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, allowing him to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Caesar, a former Ohio University defensive tackle, was one of the Baltimore Ravens’ 13 undrafted free agents (UDFA).

According to an article on the Baltimore Ravens’ website, UDFAs are an important element of the team’s roster because they are used to fill responsibilities and vacancies that may arise during the season.

Last season, Baltimore used nine undrafted free agents, according to the team.

Over the years, the team has landed quality players through the UDFA process, including kicker Justin Tucker, running backs Priest Holmes and Gus Edwards, and linebackers Bart Scott, Zach Orr, and Patrick Onwuasor.

Caesar will join a training camp that includes recent Baltimore additions like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and a talented six-player draft class led by first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Following the news of his contract signing, the 25-year-old from Cayon, St Kitts, has received a lot of support from his family and friends on social media.