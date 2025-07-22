Kamla says Rowley’s should apologize to T&T

Rowley should apologise to T&T, says Kamla

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has condemned what she described as the “reckless” actions of former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, declaring that he owes the people of Trinidad and Tobago a full apology.

The Prime Minister was responding to questions from the Express regarding Rowley’s call on Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro to clarify whether the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was directed to place his name on Interpol’s watch list—and to explain why.

Rowley accused Persad-Bissessar and Attorney General John Jeremie of being politically motivated in what he claimed was an attempt to tarnish his reputation internationally.

Persad-Bissessar however dismissed the claims as baseless and said Rowley had acted irresponsibly by not first seeking answers from the police.

“It is bizarre that Rowley did not first seek an explanation from the police but instead made a public spectacle without any fact checking,” she told the Express.

“After nearly a decade marked by mismanagement and decline, followed by his quiet retreat into a life of luxurious retirement, Dr Rowley re-emerged to host a press conference—only to level spurious, unfounded, and inflammatory allegations,” said Persad-Bissessar.

Pointing out that Rowley suggested a conspiracy involving the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, and the “independent police service” to have his name placed on Interpol’s watch list, Persad-Bissessar said:

“Rather than seek a direct explanation from the TTPS—something any responsible citizen could have done—Dr Rowley chose to broadcast insinuations of a politically driven international smear campaign. Now that the facts are being clarified by the TTPS and the fog of sensationalism begins to lift, perhaps Dr Rowley should once again summon the media—not to fan the flames of paranoia, but to issue a full and unreserved apology to the nation,” said Persad-Bissessar.

She concluded: “The people of Trinidad and Tobago deserve better than reckless conspiracy theories and baseless claims.”