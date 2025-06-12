Police Arrest Langley Park Man with Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues its relentless pursuit to rid the nation of illegal firearms. On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police arrested and charged Antonio Simon, 32 years old, Mason of Langley Park, Georgetown, also known as “Kartel,” with the offence of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition.

The arrest took place along the Diamond Public Road. Officers attached to the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), acting on credible intelligence, approached Simon and conducted a search on his person and his belongings. During the search, a 9mm pistol was discovered. The firearm was loaded with a magazine containing fifteen (15) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Simon appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty. He was subsequently remanded into custody until Monday, June 16, 2025, for trial.

We strongly discourage the illegal possession of firearms and issue this firm warning: “Anyone found with unlicensed weapons will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”The clock is ticking, it’s only a matter of time.

The RSVGPF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stamping out the use of illegal firearms in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Public safety remains our highest priority.