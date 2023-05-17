Kayzannie Phillips, a ‘hidden gem’ in the artistic world

Kayzannie Phillips, also known as “keptheartist,” is a young budding artist from Redemption Sharpes who enjoys creating art whenever she gets the chance.

Kayzannie is a 19-year-old young lady in her final year of community college, where she is studying law and other courses in preparation for a career as a lawyer.

Phillips has had a profound affinity for the arts since she was a child, with intellectual and subliminal undertones underlying each piece she creates.

When asked what or who inspired her to become an artist in an interview with Elwart Phillips who sought her artistic viewpoints, she answered that.

“I wouldn’t say I have actual inspiration to become an artist because it was something that I always did growing up. I always had a wild imagination, and art would be the way to express it. Growing up through school, I had art teachers that encouraged me to continue, to practice more, and to become better at my art.”

“Like I said, I’ve always enjoyed doing art because my imagination would’ve always created an artistic piece, and yeah, if I could have operated a pen, pencil, or some artistic tool, I would’ve created some sort of art in some way.” I didn’t start taking art seriously until I was 13 years old.”

Phillips says she wants visitors to perceive nature and fantasy in her pictures. “Am fascinated by the fantasies of Edmund Dulac’s art.”

How dedicated are you to making art, and what are the objectives or end goals you would like to reach?

“I would say that I am very dedicated to making, depending on how much the idea comes to create a piece, and my end goal would be to express myself through my piece with whatever ideas come to me in life.”

According to Kayzannie, she has been blessed with other talents, such as writing poetry.

“I enjoy writing, specifically poetry, in different forms. I write poetry to express different thoughts and feelings, and I have started writing poetry mainly since I was 11 years old and throughout my adolescent years.”

keptheartist had some advice for youngsters interested in art.

“For anyone who wants to do art, you can just go ahead and just do it; you don’t have to necessarily be up to a certain skill set in order to do it because I myself am not perfect with it, and I’m learning something new every day. I didn’t start at perfection, but I’m getting there.”

Kayzannie Phillips is very passionate about her work and purely creates art for her pleasure and to express the way she feels. She started at a young age, not perfect at the jump, but she kept pushing and practicing to become better with every piece.

Kayzannie Phillips also known as @keptheartist on instagram.