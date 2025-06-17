Kayzannie Phillps: Young author publish poetry collection

Kayzannie Phillps a resident of Redemption Sharpes has published her first book. Entitled Boulevards of Life; the book is a collection of poetry that Phillps had written from the age of eleven to present.

“I am currently twenty one years old and it has always been a goal of mine to become a published author. Therefore, I took on the journey of self publishing”.

“Generally, Boulevards of Life is a poetry collection that touches on factors of the human condition. Each poem is an echoing boulevard-they echo love, hate, pain, happiness and everything else that makes us human. They act not only as an acknowledgement but a light of guidance. However, they do not promise the perfect answers or solutions. In fact, the poems in my book make being alive relatable beyond its surface definition. They offer a way of knowing what is felt and to realize that in this journey we are all walking our own Boulevards of Life”.

Phillps said the inspiration behind her poetry draws mainly from observations of the world and people around, especially as the majority of them were written in her formative years, reflecting a majority of experiences that are not her own.

“For example, some were inspired by my observations of the emotional world of characters in a movie/book or my third hand view of the experiences of others. However, few are reflective of my internal world–least to say the poems about love, romantic relationships– were not inspired by my experiences”.

The book can be found on various sites online like: Bookbaby.com, Amazon, Apple books and Barnes and Nobles. However, the physical copy is only available at Bookbaby for now. The other sites have the E-book version.