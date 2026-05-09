Keith James killed, weapons, drugs, cash found at his home

Police Uncover Weapons and Suspected Narcotics in Follow-Up Search

Authorities in St Vincent are actively investigating the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Keith “Devon” James, a resident of Golden Vale, Calliaqua.

The incident was first reported to law enforcement at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. Responding officers arrived at the scene near the local Anglican Church, where they discovered James’ motionless body lying on the left side of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

During their preliminary processing of the crime scene, police investigators recovered five spent 9mm shell casings. A post-mortem examination is currently pending to officially confirm the exact cause of death.

In a significant development following the shooting, police executed a search warrant at the deceased’s Golden Vale residence. This search yielded a substantial cache of illicit items and contraband. Officers confiscated one Glock pistol, a firearm magazine, and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Furthermore, the search turned up a night vision device, a large sum of cash that included foreign currency, and a quantity of a substance suspected to be cocaine.

Authorities have stated that the recovered items are currently undergoing examination, and it has not yet been determined whether they are directly linked to James’ murder.

Investigators are currently pursuing multiple lines of inquiry to establish a motive for the killing and to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has extended its condolences to James’ family and loved ones during this difficult time. In their official statement, the Force urged the public to avoid spreading speculation and to allow the investigative process to proceed unimpeded.

The police are appealing to the community for assistance. Anyone possessing information that could aid in the investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department or Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810. Informants can also reach out to Police Control at 457-1211, dial Police Emergency at 911 or 999, or visit the nearest police station. The RSVGPF guarantees that all information received will be handled with the strictest confidence.