Kemarl Small charged with murder of Fitz Hughes resident

LABOURER CHARGED WITH MURDER

On May 31, 2026, police arrested and charged Kemarl Small, a 36-year-old labourer of Vermont, with the offence of murder.

Investigations revealed that on May 29, 2026, the accused with malice aforethought caused the death of Rayjen Carter, a 27-year-old resident of Fitz Hughes by an unlawful act by stabbing her about the body with an unknown object.

The offence was committed on May 29, 2026 in Campden Park. Small appeared before the Serious Offences Court on June 1, 2026.

He was not allowed to plea as the matter is indictable. He was remanded into custody until July 2, 2026.