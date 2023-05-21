Download Our App
Sunday, May 21

Ken Richards, Veteran Dominican broadcaster, has died

Editorial Staff

Former BBC Broadcaster Ken Richards has died

Ken Richards, a well-known broadcaster in the region has died.

Richards, 67, passed away at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Sunday.

A former BBC broadcaster, Richards was said to be ailing for some time and was hospitalised a few weeks ago.

Apart from the BBC, Richards worked at WINN FM Radio, St Kitts, Radio Antilles, Observer in Antigua and the Government Information Service in Dominica, among others.

 

