Ken Richards, Veteran Dominican broadcaster, has died

Former BBC Broadcaster Ken Richards has died
Ken Richards, a well-known broadcaster in the region has died.
Richards, 67, passed away at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital on Sunday.
A former BBC broadcaster, Richards was said to be ailing for some time and was hospitalised a few weeks ago.
Apart from the BBC, Richards worked at WINN FM Radio, St Kitts, Radio Antilles, Observer in Antigua and the Government Information Service in Dominica, among others.
