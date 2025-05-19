Kenna says SVG needs real change not an exchange

We are living in what experts call a VUCAH era—marked by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity, Hyperconnectivity, and Hostility. This is not some distant concept—it is our daily reality in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). From rising food prices and youth unemployment over 40%, to an unsustainable NIS pension fund and growing political instability, life in SVG is more unpredictable than ever. And in this new global reality, our old political habits are no longer enough.

For too long, leadership in SVG has been shackled by outdated loyalties, political showmanship, and empty promises. Politicians brag about how long they’ve held office or how many degrees they hold, as though titles automatically deliver solutions.

We are not short of experienced politicians. The current Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, holds seven tertiary degrees and has spent over 30 years in Parliament. The Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday, boasts 24 years of parliamentary service.

Yet despite all this experience, our people are struggling more than ever. So, we must ask: what good is experience if it lacks integrity?

Families are struggling to put food on the table and pay the bills. Too many of our young people are leaving school full of dreams, but with few to no opportunities. Our farmers are losing the battle to feed our nation to pests, climate challenges, and a chronic lack of investment in agriculture. Crime has grown out of control, and our people no longer feel safe. Our debt-to-GDP is at an all-time high, and the machinery of our parliament has not been effective in holding those who hold our country’s purse accountable.

If experience alone could move us forward, we would be miles ahead by now. What we are lacking isn’t years in office—it’s integrity and testicular fortitude.

In 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of La Soufrière, leadership with “experience” fired hundreds of teachers, nurses, and police officers—the very people who stood on the frontlines during our nation’s darkest days. And now, in 2025, many remain unemployed. Not because of science, but because of political pride.

In the Southern Grenadines, nearly a year after Hurricane Beryl, families remain displaced, waiting for help that has been slow, selective, or simply not enough.

We see the same injustice in cases like Adriana King, a qualified educator who dared to speak truth to power. She expressed herself as a citizen in a democracy but for that, she was vilified, falsely accused, and now forced to survive on half salary. Her independence became a liability in a system that only rewards compliance. Or take Travis Harry— a son of the soil who now faces backlash for raising his voice on pertinent issues that matter.

These are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a deeper disease in our democracy—a system where leadership perpetuates victimization and diminishes the voice of the ordinary citizen. A culture that punishes boldness, silences ideas, and fears an empowered citizen.

SVG does not simply need different leaders—it needs a different kind of leadership—not just new faces but better values, bold action, and real accountability.

Experience Isn’t Enough—We Need Integrity and Testicular Fortitude

We stand at a crossroads—not just locally, but globally. In a world filled with inflation, climate crisis, and political instability, business-as-usual politics cannot keep up.

We need a new standard of leadership. One that can navigate uncertainty, lead with principle, and act with urgency.

Our future cannot be built on the same shaky foundation of political favoritism, elitism, and empty promises. Especially in this moment of global and local instability, we must choose leaders who are grounded, ethical, and unafraid to challenge the status quo.

West St George—The Time for Action Is Now

I walk the roads of West St George. I sit with elders, reason with youth, and speak with farmers, teachers, and single mothers. They are not asking for miracles, they are asking for honesty and a voice they can trust.

Here is my commitment to you, West St George, and to all Vincentians:

Putting People Before Party

Every decision I make will be rooted in what is best for you—not what benefits party leaders or special interests.

Leading with Integrity and Courage

I will speak out against any injustice, regardless of where it comes from.

Empowering Youth and Communities

I will invest in our young people, support grassroots enterprise, and rebuild our communities from the ground up, not from the top down.

Rejecting Corruption, Elitism, and Political Victimisation

I will not participate in, nor tolerate, political bribery, abuse of power, or the victimisation of those who speak their minds. I will work with independents, civil society, and even party members who are committed to clean and honest governance.

Serving with Vision, Not Just Vibes

I will not campaign on catchy slogans alone. I come with a vision, a plan, and the political will to carry it out—with your input, your support, and your scrutiny.

This Is More Than a Campaign

This is not just a run for office—it’s a commitment to lead differently, to lead transparently, to put Vincentians first. Always.

I do not offer perfection, but a commitment to serve with integrity, courage, and clarity.

Because at the end of the day, it’s not who’s been in office the longest, or who talks the loudest.

It’s who shows up, listens, and stands firm when it matters most.

Less talk, more action. The time for ACTION is now.