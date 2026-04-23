Kent named most promising male player at Barbados tennis tournament

Ethan Kent Shines in Barbados; Named “Most Promising Male Player”

After two weeks of intense international competition in Barbados, young tennis standout Ethan Kent has returned home with high honors and significant regional ranking points. Competing against top global talent from April 4 through the third week of the school term, Kent’s performance established him as a rising force in Caribbean tennis.

Kent began his campaign at the Barbados Junior International, a Grade 2 COTECC U14 tournament. He dominated the group stages, finishing at the top of Group 3 with a perfect 3-0 record after clinical victories over Ryan Steuart (TTO), Michael Hamel-Smith (TTO), and Caleb Mark Wilson (BAR).

His momentum continued into the Singles Main Draw, where he defeated Justin Duncan (TTO) 6-1, 6-1 in the Round of 16 and his own doubles partner, Liam Cave (BAR), 6-2, 6-1 in the Quarterfinals. Although his singles run ended in the Semifinals against the No. 1 seed and eventual champion, Vadim Aussepe Vinette of France, Kent was recognized by the tournament committee as the “Most Promising Male Player”.

In the Doubles Main Draw, Kent and partner Liam Cave entered as the top seeds. The pair reached the Semifinals after a 6-1, 6-1 Quarterfinal win over Cadiel Wilkin (SKN) and Caleb Mark Wilson (BAR), eventually falling in a tight three-set battle to the No. 3 seeded team.

Following his success in the U14 division, Kent stepped up to compete in the Barbados Bowl, an ITF J30 U18 tournament. This provided a significant challenge as he faced the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Simon Mujoomdar of Canada. Despite the tougher competition, Kent viewed the experience as a vital benchmark for his development. Kent also competed in the U18 Doubles Main Draw alongside Brandon Warren (BAR), where they lost a closely contested match against a Franco-American duo.

Reflecting on his performance, Kent expressed satisfaction with reaching the semifinals in both U14 categories but noted that there is “much work to be improved upon”. He stated that the U18 matches allowed him to see “how much more I need to push myself” as he aims to secure ranking points in the older category later this year.

Coach Taj Ballantyne of the Coballt Racquet Sports Academy praised Kent’s dominance in the U14 category, noting that he generated significant points from his “big serves and forehands”. Ballantyne described the U18 category as a “needed wake up call” that highlighted specific areas for technical growth.

“To be a better player we will be working more on his backhand, his volleys, his unforced error rate, and his shot decisions,” Ballantyne remarked, adding that he is proud of Kent’s overall performance.

The Coballt Racquet Sports Academy indicated that this is only the beginning, with plans to bring more players to future international tournaments as they continue to make their mark on the sport.