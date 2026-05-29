Chance Accredited as SVG Ambassador to Taiwan

His Excellency Kenton X. Chance officially presented his Letter of Credence to Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te on Thursday, formalizing his role as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The ceremony at the Presidential Office took place two days after Ambassador Chance presented a copy of his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-Lung. A Taiwan-trained media professional, Chance’s appointment became effective on March 1, marking a full-circle return to the country where he spent six years as a student.

The accreditation comes as SVG and Taiwan prepare to celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations this August. Ambassador Chance, who noted he is exactly the same age as these bilateral ties, succeeds H.E. Andrea Bowman, Kingstown’s first envoy to Taipei and his former high school teacher. He expressed his intent to build upon the “solid foundation” laid by Bowman to further expand the relationship.

President Lai highlighted that Chance’s deep-rooted connection to Taiwan would be instrumental in reaching “new milestones”. He expressed hope for continued and diversified cooperation in sectors such as:

Smart agriculture and medicine

Infrastructure development

Information and communications technology

President Lai also extended his gratitude to SVG for its consistent advocacy for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including the United Nations and the World Health Assembly, describing the support as the “priceless spirit of true friendship”.

Ambassador Chance was first announced as part of a new cohort of diplomatic heads by Foreign Minister Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble in January.