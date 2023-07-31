Kenya ready to lead multinational force into Haiti as crisis worsens

Kenyan officials say they are prepared to lead a multinational force into Haiti, where growing violence between armed gangs and police is fueling a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands.

“At the request of the Friends of Haiti Group of Nations, Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti,” Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said on Saturday, adding that “Kenya’s commitment is to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.”

Kenya’s Foreign Minister stated that his country’s proposal still need a UN Security Council mandate and authorization from Kenyan authorities.

“An Assessment Mission by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled to take place within the next few weeks,” Mutua stated.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council and key potential contributors to move quickly to prepare for the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti.

The US issued a Level 4 (Do Not Travel) Advisory for Haiti on Thursday, ordering its officials and their families, as well as non-essential staff, to leave the Caribbean country as soon as possible on commercial planes.

Other US citizens were also advised not to travel to Haiti, but if they must, they should register with the “Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)…a free service that allows U.S. citizens and nationals traveling and living abroad to enroll their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate so that we can provide important security and other information to the US citizen community in Haiti.”

The UN Human Rights Office of the High Commission (OHCHR) announced in the first quarter of this year that “at least 160,000 people have been displaced…According to evidence gathered by the UN Integrated Office in Haiti’s Human Rights Service, 531 people were killed, 300 were injured, and 277 were kidnapped in gang-related crimes that occurred primarily in the capital, Port-au-Prince.”

According to the research, these numbers are valid from January through March 15, 2023.