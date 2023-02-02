Kerah Bullock wins St Vincent Community College essay competition

BULLOCK WINS SVGCC ESSAY COMPETITION

Kerah Bullock has emerged the winner of the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College’s essay competition.

Bullock, a second-year student pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, earned $500 for her winning submission.

Arianna Jardine from the college’s Division of Arts, Sciences & General Studies claimed the $300 second place prize, while Gregory Hull, also from the Division of Arts, and Deanna Williams from the Division of Teacher Education tied for third and were awarded $150 each.

All entrants received certificates of participation and SVGCC-branded items.

Students were asked to write on the topic “The Importance of Accreditation to a Post-Secondary Institution”.

The SVGCC recently relaunched its bid for accreditation, and is currently conducting an institutional self-study under the theme “Rooted In Introspection, Growing For The Future: Let’s ACE it!”

Source : API