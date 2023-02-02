Thursday, February 2

Kerah Bullock wins St Vincent Community College essay competition

Press Release
Kerah Bullock second from left.

BULLOCK WINS SVGCC ESSAY COMPETITION

Kerah Bullock has emerged the winner of the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College’s essay competition.

Bullock, a second-year student pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, earned $500 for her winning submission.

Arianna Jardine from the college’s Division of Arts, Sciences & General Studies claimed the $300 second place prize, while Gregory Hull, also from the Division of Arts, and Deanna Williams from the Division of Teacher Education tied for third and were awarded $150 each.

All entrants received certificates of participation and SVGCC-branded items.

Students were asked to write on the topic “The Importance of Accreditation to a Post-Secondary Institution”.

The SVGCC recently relaunched its bid for accreditation, and is currently conducting an institutional self-study under the theme “Rooted In Introspection, Growing For The Future: Let’s ACE it!”

Source :
API
Share.

Related Posts