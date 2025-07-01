Kevin Cushnie accepted into Forbes technology council

Kevin Cushnie, Director of Engineering at MC Systems and one of the Caribbean’s leading voices in enterprise technology and digital transformation, has been officially accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, a prestigious, invitation-only community of globally recognised chief information officers (CIOs), chief technology officers (CTOs) and senior technology executives.

Mr Cushnie was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his professional experience. His acceptance reflects a consistent track record of engineering innovation, scaling digital infrastructure, and leading cross-functional teams to deliver high-impact solutions across financial services, public sector, and enterprise platforms. His inclusion affirms his growing global influence and thought leadership in the technology space.

As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, Mr Cushnie will gain access to a curated network of respected industry peers, engage in private forums with global leaders, and collaborate on topics that shape the future of business and technology. He will also contribute original insights and participate in Expert Panel discussions published on Forbes.com, amplifying his thought leadership on a global scale.

“I’m honoured to join the Forbes Technology Council and be part of such an accomplished group of global tech leaders,” said Mr. Cushnie. “This is not only a personal milestone, but a moment of pride for MC Systems and the Caribbean tech industry. I look forward to sharing what we’re building, learning from others and contributing to conversations that are shaping the future of technology worldwide.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business leaders and entrepreneurs come together with the people and resources that help them thrive — professionally and personally.