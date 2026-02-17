Kevin Lyttle Spills Secrets On TvCircle Interview

Kevin Lyttle lands in Italy for a fun and inspiring guest interview hosted by Andrea Della Rocca, international blogger and radio speaker, on Italian web/TV TvCircle.

He is reknowed all over the world fro have interviewed different artist such as Katherine Kelly Lang, Ronn Moss, OMI, Kabir Bedi and many more

Born in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kevin Lyttle proudly carries his Caribbean roots wherever he goes.

During the interview, he highlights how important it is for him to share his cultural origins with the Italian audience, using music and storytelling to bridge islands, continents, and communities.

For Lyttle, bringing his heritage to Italy is not just about sound, but about identity, connection, and cultural exchange.

Lyttle also dives into his journey from island roots to global stages, sharing stories from his career, teasing new tours and upcoming projects, and spotlighting his humanitarian activities close to his heart.

Music, passion, laughs, and purpose all in one conversation.Caribbean soul meets Italian curiosity, and the vibe is turned all the way on.