‘Yank Boss’ social media personality, shot dead at Trincity Mall in Trinidad

On Saturday afternoon, local social media personality Kevon “Yank Boss” Solomon was shot and killed in the Trincity Mall parking lot.

Around 4.30 p.m., Solomon was parking his car when gunmen opened fire, hitting both sides and damaging two windows.

As the assailants fled, passers-by stopped to film the bullet-riddled automobile, with Solomon slumped over bleeding in the driver’s seat.

The Tik Tok artist and comedian advertised Fairy on the Ferry 2 – Come Sail in Pride, a boat excursion scheduled for Sunday night, on social media.

Source : Newsday TT