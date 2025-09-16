Keys to new Kingstown Port buildings handed over

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA) officially received the keys to the newly completed Kingstown Port facilities, signaling a transformative leap forward in the nation’s infrastructure development.

The handover ceremony witnessed the transfer of two critical buildings – the Administration Building and the Container Freight Station (CFS) – from the construction team to the Port Authority, symbolizing years of strategic planning and investment.

Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne emphasized the project’s national importance, stating, “This port project represents a critical thrust in our national development strategy, positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines for enhanced economic opportunities.”

The newly completed facilities showcase impressive specifications:

Administration Building:

• Dimensions: 64m x 19.3m

• Total floor area: 3,600 m2

• Estimated value: USD 12 million

Container Freight Station:

• Total floor area: 1,560 m2

• Estimated value: USD 5 million

Additional infrastructure includes a Break Bulk Warehouse and Workshop & Maintenance Facility, collectively valued at approximately USD 9.5 million.

Project Manager Tam Smith from Aecon Construction praised the collaborative effort, highlighting the project’s successful first phase. Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves underscored the broader economic implications, noting the modernized port’s potential to drive regional trade and economic growth.

Constructed using advanced steel-framed structures, these facilities are designed to meet evolving regional and international shipping demands, promising improved operational efficiency, safety, and capacity.