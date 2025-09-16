Ad image
Keys to new Kingstown Port buildings handed over

Ernesto Cooke
2 Min Read

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA) officially received the keys to the newly completed Kingstown Port facilities, signaling a transformative leap forward in the nation’s infrastructure development.

The handover ceremony witnessed the transfer of two critical buildings – the Administration Building and the Container Freight Station (CFS) – from the construction team to the Port Authority, symbolizing years of strategic planning and investment.


Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne emphasized the project’s national importance, stating, “This port project represents a critical thrust in our national development strategy, positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines for enhanced economic opportunities.”

The newly completed facilities showcase impressive specifications:

Administration Building:
• Dimensions: 64m x 19.3m
• Total floor area: 3,600 m2
• Estimated value: USD 12 million

Container Freight Station:
• Total floor area: 1,560 m2
• Estimated value: USD 5 million

Additional infrastructure includes a Break Bulk Warehouse and Workshop & Maintenance Facility, collectively valued at approximately USD 9.5 million.

Project Manager Tam Smith from Aecon Construction praised the collaborative effort, highlighting the project’s successful first phase. Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves underscored the broader economic implications, noting the modernized port’s potential to drive regional trade and economic growth.

Constructed using advanced steel-framed structures, these facilities are designed to meet evolving regional and international shipping demands, promising improved operational efficiency, safety, and capacity.

ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
