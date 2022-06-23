Kezron Walters, winner of Public Service Speaking Competition 2022

Kezron Walters representing the Legal Affairs department is the first place winner in the 2022 Public Service Speaking Competition.

Names Ministry/Department Winners Mr Kezron Walters Legal Affairs 1st place overall winner Ms Kadee Samuel Urban Development 2nd place overall winner Mr Nathaniel Williams Jr. CIPO 3rd place overall winner Ms Shelly-Ann Ross Health 4th place overall winner

Individual Categories and Winners

Names Ministry/Department Categories Mr Kezron Walters Legal Affairs Impromptu Winner Main Speech Winner Ms Kadee Samuel Urban Development Creative Wear Winner

