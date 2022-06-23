ADVERT
Thursday, June 23

Kezron Walters, winner of Public Service Speaking Competition 2022

Editorial Staff
PUBLIC SERVICE PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION WINNERS
Kezron Walters - photos API

Kezron Walters representing the Legal Affairs department is the first place winner in the 2022 Public Service Speaking Competition.

Names Ministry/Department Winners
Mr Kezron Walters Legal Affairs 1st place overall winner
Ms Kadee Samuel Urban Development 2nd place overall winner
Mr Nathaniel Williams Jr. CIPO 3rd place overall winner
Ms Shelly-Ann Ross Health 4th place overall winner

 

Individual Categories and Winners

Names Ministry/Department Categories
Mr Kezron Walters Legal Affairs  Impromptu Winner

Main Speech Winner
Ms Kadee Samuel Urban Development Creative Wear Winner

PUBLIC SERVICE PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION WINNERS.

Source :
API
