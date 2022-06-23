Kezron Walters, winner of Public Service Speaking Competition 2022

Kezron Walters representing the Legal Affairs department is the first place winner in the 2022 Public Service Speaking Competition.
|Names
|Ministry/Department
|Winners
|Mr Kezron Walters
|Legal Affairs
|1st place overall winner
|Ms Kadee Samuel
|Urban Development
|2nd place overall winner
|Mr Nathaniel Williams Jr.
|CIPO
|3rd place overall winner
|Ms Shelly-Ann Ross
|Health
|4th place overall winner
Individual Categories and Winners
|Names
|Ministry/Department
|Categories
|Mr Kezron Walters
|Legal Affairs
| Impromptu Winner
Main Speech Winner
|Ms Kadee Samuel
|Urban Development
|Creative Wear Winner
