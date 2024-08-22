Kimya Glasgow’s Toy Drive Aims to Restore Smiles After Beryl

Kimya Glasgow Brand Launches Toy Drive for Young Survivors of Hurricane Beryl

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl’s devastating impact on St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Kimya Glasgow fashion brand is launching a toy drive to bring joy and comfort to children affected by the disaster.

The hurricane has left many families homeless or with severely damaged homes, especially on Union Island, Mayreau, Canouan, Bequia and the main island of St Vincent, with families currently living in formal and informal shelters throughout the multi-island nation, with approximately 300 children.

The initiative, supported by Flow Wine Bar/Inncentric Inc owners Andrew and Joleen Williams and the monthly Latin Night event at Flow Wine Bar led by Kimya Glasgow, aims to collect toys and creative supplies for children currently residing in shelters.

“We believe that providing these children with toys and creative supplies like coloring books, sketch pads, paints, and brushes can help foster a sense of normalcy and creativity during this difficult time,” said Kimya Glasgow, Founder of the fashion design and lifestyle company.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate by purchasing new or gently used toys and delivering them to the official Toy Drive Drop-Off Depot, the Common Ground retail store, located at Kingstown Cruise Terminal Building.

“Your generous contributions will make a significant difference in the lives of young survivors who are facing immense challenges.”