King defends VAT-free day as targeted relief for families

Senator Lavern King has officially announced that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will observe its next VAT-Free Day on August 28th, a move she describes as a “back-to-school” measure specifically designed to assist low-income families.

Speaking on Hot 97.1 SVG, the Senator addressed public concerns regarding the timing and scope of the initiative, which some critics argue is happening too close to the start of the new school year.

King explained that the choice of August 28th was not “pulled out of thin air” but was the result of extensive dialogue with key stakeholders, including Inland Revenue, merchandisers, and businesses selling school uniforms and books,. A primary factor in selecting this date was the government’s road work program, which is set to begin soon.

King noted that thousands of low-income workers and single parents participating in this program will receive their pay in approximately two and a half weeks, providing them with the necessary spending power just in time for the VAT-Free Day.

Addressing the criticism that two days before school starts is “cutting it too fine,” King argued it is the ideal time for those who truly need the help, noting that many parents have not yet purchased supplies and are waiting for additional income.

She also highlighted that this timing incorporates feedback from post-event surveys following the December VAT-Free Day, where citizens requested more notice to save and prepare.

The Senator firmly rejected claims that the program has been scaled back compared to the December 2025 event,. While acknowledging the August event may not be as wide-reaching as the Christmas-time promotion, she clarified that it is purposefully more targeted toward back-to-school supplies.

“We said that our campaign promise was that we would deliver a back-to-school VAT-free day,” King stated, emphasizing that the government is fulfilling a specific commitment.

Despite these economic challenges, King pointed to the government’s track record of delivery, including:

The first VAT-Free Day in December 2025 .

. The doubling of poor relief payments.

payments. The issuance of salary bonus payments.

The Senator stated that the government remains committed to listening to public feedback and adjusting its approach to ensure that the maximum number of people benefit from these cost-of-living measures.