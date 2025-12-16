King says digital tools ‘key’ in Streamlining VAT-free day

Streamlining VAT-Free Day with Digital Tools

Almost everyone across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is talking about the first ever VAT free shopping day, which takes place on Friday 19th December 2025. The VAT Free Shopping Day represents an intentional effort by the NDP administration to ease the cost of living pressures being faced by many Vincentian households, while supporting local businesses during a period of heightened consumer demand. It is one of the most practical, people-centred intervention introduced by any government in our recent history.

As businesses across the country prepare for the highly anticipated VAT-Free Day, a critical question emerges: how can a surge in customers translate into efficient sales, whilst minimising operational challenges? The answer lies not in complex, costly systems, but in the strategic adoption of simple, accessible digital tools.

The essence of integrating digital tools for a high-volume retail event is to leverage technology to build agile, adaptable systems so as to engineer a seamless, frictionless customer journey from start to finish. It is the conscious shift from a single, congested point of transaction to a distributed, mobile, and predictable experience. This transformation is easily achievable within days, using platforms most businesses already utilise.

Here are a few recommendations for businesses on every day digital tools which can be used to enhance efficiency on VAT free day:

Utilise and promote the VAT-Free calculator: As part of a forward-thinking approach to improving efficiency on VAT Free Shopping Day, I conceptualised a simple VAT reduction calculator designed to help consumers easily calculate their savings and track their total spending as they shop. That concept was developed into a functional digital tool by Layou Technologies, providing shoppers with clarity at checkout and contributing to faster, more seamless transactions whilst also demonstrating how local digital innovation can directly improve everyday experiences. The application is available at vatfreesvg.com. Enable Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS): Equipping staff with handheld payment devices allows transactions to be completed anywhere within the business space, reducing fixed checkout bottlenecks, shortening queues, and significantly improving transaction speed during peak periods. Implement Pre-Ordering with Scheduled and Curb-side Collection Businesses are encouraged to facilitate pre-ordering using WhatsApp Business or a dedicated phone lines, allowing customers to submit orders in advance. Once orders are confirmed, businesses should assign specific collection time slots, including curb-side pick-up and checkout where feasible. This approach staggers customer arrivals, reduces in-store congestion, and enables staff to organise orders efficiently. However it is important that the pre-order transaction is actually completed on December the 19th to qualify for VAT free status. Utilise social media platforms. Efficiency is destroyed by uncertainty. Simple digital communication manages expectations and reduces friction. Share Live Updates on Social Media. Regular updates on stock availability, best deals, and expected wait times allow customers to plan their visits and reduce unnecessary crowding. Provide Real-Time Visibility: Use a shared, online spreadsheet (like Google Sheets) to list key inventory counts. Sharing a “view-only” link on social media allows customers to check product availability remotely, preventing futile trips. Post updates about parking availability or alternate parking arrangements. This direct communication streamlines the entire shopping ecosystem

This Friday presents a perfect opportunity to demonstrate that in our modern economy, the smartest investment is often not in more stock, but in better systems.