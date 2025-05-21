King says spiritual Baptist faith have triumphed

“You have triumphed”- Minister King

Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs Hon. Curtis King sees the resilience of the spiritual Baptist faith as an inspiration for generations to come.

Giving remarks earlier today at the Liberation Day ceremony, Minister King said the members of the Spiritual Baptist Faith who suffered persecution were ordinary Vincentians, who, in resisting oppression, ensured that “we are at this point in our development where there is freedom of religion”.

King said the Government recognizes the struggle of our forefathers and is on a quest to repair that which was damaged, seeking justice for the wrongs of colonialism through the righting of historic wrongs and through reparations.

“We recognize that our colonial leaders… they didn’t just beat us up, but they were very subtle and they sought always to win our souls… they destroyed us,” King explained.

The Education Minister noted that in celebrating the strength and resilience of the faith, today marks “the culmination of one chapter and the beginning of another”.

King called for unity among Spiritual Baptist and promised that as they celebrate this historic moment at Victoria Park, a colonial name, that “the name change will come, it is coming.”