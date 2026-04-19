King urges invest. in SVG’s emerging orange economy

Senator Lavern King has called for a new partnership between successful UK-based Vincentians and the nation’s youth to ignite growth in the creative and digital sectors.

During the Invest SVG forum, King highlighted that investment does not always require multi-million dollar projects; smaller investments in scalable local businesses—ranging from sea moss production to ride-sharing apps—can be transformative.

The Minister specifically invited the diaspora to engage in:

Mentorship Programs: Successful business owners abroad are encouraged to host young Vincentians for short-term internships to provide global exposure.

Creative Partnerships: Leveraging the “Orange Economy” by helping local entrepreneurs meet international packaging and labeling standards for export to the UK market.

Technology Transfer: Bringing expertise in digital wallets and remote services to help modernize the local private sector.

“The future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will only be shaped by its people, all of its people,” King concluded, emphasizing that the diaspora’s intellectual capital is just as vital as their financial contributions