Kingdom of Morocco to open consulate in St Vincent (SVG)

To strengthen its diplomatic presence in the Caribbean, Morocco will soon open a consulate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Monday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement. “In fact, they are supposed to be coming in October to begin the process of getting premises and shortly thereafter to put things in place,” he stated in an interview with the state-run Agency For Public Information (API).

“They have a mission in St. Lucia, but they are splitting; they are evolving the one in St. Vincent, hopefully into a full-fledged embassy, and splitting the jurisdiction. They realized the necessity of leadership in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in my opinion”.

He lauded his trip to Morocco as one of his most successful, as he was able to strengthen the country’s long-standing ties with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.