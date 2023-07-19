Man shot and killed in Monteque, Mesopotamia

The shooting death of a 29-year-old laborer from Monteque, Mesopotamia, is currently under investigation by police in St. Vincent.

The victim has been identified as Kingsley Shallow, the second individual to be shot and killed on Tuesday.

Shallow, according to reports, was found lying in the public road just a few feet away from his home with gunshot wounds about his body.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Kimron Roberts was discovered on the road above the Calliaqua Anglican Church with what appeared to be multiple gunshot injuries to his head.

Shallow death brings the murder toll to 30 so far in 2023; both deaths are now under investigation.