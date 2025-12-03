Kingstown Anglican school expansion nears completion

The Kingstown Anglican School is undergoing a significant transformation, with renovation and expansion efforts moving forward rapidly, thanks to a collaborative initiative between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The comprehensive school improvement project is making substantial strides, focusing on both modernizing existing infrastructure and creating new learning spaces.

Current renovation works are actively addressing critical infrastructure needs, with workers installing a new roof and comprehensively refurbishing classrooms to enhance student safety and create a more conducive learning environment.

Simultaneously, construction of a brand-new classroom block is approaching completion.

This additional facility is expected to significantly expand the school’s educational capacity, providing more space and improved amenities for students and educators.