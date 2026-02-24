Kingstown fish market depot cutting import reliance

The Agriculture Input Warehouse Depot, situated at the Kingstown Fish Market, has established itself as the leading hub for sophisticated fisheries innovation. Under the oversight of Inventory Officer Mr. Relson Franklin, the facility is successfully transitioning the local market from basic commodity trading to advanced “value addition.”

By implementing artisanal smoking and corning processes, the Warehouse is elevating local species into premium delicacies. This evolution not only extends the shelf life of the national catch but also provides a gourmet alternative to imported seafood, catering to a growing demographic of health-conscious and quality-driven consumers.

The Warehouse currently manages an extensive portfolio of species, offering a diverse inventory that includes:

Premium Pelagic & Deep-Sea Species: Marlin, Swordfish, Salmon, and Tuna (Large and Small varieties).

Local Favorites: Ocean G, Skip Jacks, Amberjack, Redhine Snapper, and Kavali.

Specialty Items: Premium Conch and the highly requested Dolphin (Mahi-Mahi).

Tactical Special: Currently featuring a high-value promotion on frozen Robin at just $20.00, designed to provide affordable, high-density protein to the public.

While the Agriculture Input Warehouse continues to support traditional preferences through its fresh-fish operations at Stalls 7 and 17, the Depot offers a premium, modern alternative.

“The fish is landed fresh, cleaned immediately, and moved directly into frozen storage to lock in nutrient density,” explains Mr. Franklin. This process ensures that “Fresh-Frozen” products retain peak flavor and texture, specifically for species like the Ocean G, which is highly recommended for its excellent texture in steak slices, whether grilled or baked.

To meet the needs of the modern household and the traveling consumer, products are neatly packaged in the following portions:

Standard Slices: 2lb portions, cleaned and ready for preparation.

Conch: Specialized 2lb, 3lb, and 5lb packaging.

The facility provides bespoke processing, offering precision cuts such as half-inch or one-inch slices tailored to the requirements of restaurants and major retailers like Massy for their catering services.

Logistical efficiency is further enhanced by the “Friday Sales” delivery program. This initiative creates a seamless supply chain by distributing product lists to business organizations across Kingstown, with the Warehouse fulfilling and delivering orders directly to the professional workforce every Friday.

Furthermore, the Depot has prioritized personalized customer service. A dedicated notification system allows staff to maintain direct contact with regular buyers, calling them personally when their preferred species become available.

The sustainability of the local fisheries sector is anchored in the contractual relationships between the Agriculture Input Warehouse and local fishermen. By offering guaranteed purchase agreements, the Depot provides critical financial stability, transforming a volatile trade into a sustainable, professional career.

To further professionalize the trade, the Warehouse has established a formal gateway for local fishers. Interested parties are encouraged to engage in management consultations to discuss contractual terms, moving from subsistence fishing to becoming valued supply-chain partners with a reliable, institutional buyer.

Looking toward the future, the Agriculture Input Warehouse Depot is preparing for significant technical upgrades to further reduce national import dependency. Upcoming plans include the introduction of advanced vacuum sealing to maximize shelf life and the launch of filleting services to satisfy the modern consumer’s demand for “bone-free” convenience.

The long-term vision includes the evaluation of industrial canning operations. By transitioning into canned fish production, the facility aims to replace imported supermarket staples with locally processed alternatives, ensuring that capital remains within the national economy and further strengthening the Vincentian Blue Economy.