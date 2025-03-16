Holy Heist: Kingstown Roman Catholic Church Targeted

Kingstown resident charged with burglary

On March 11, 2025, police arrested and charged Alvan Richardson, a 50-year-old resident of Kingstown, with the offence of burglary.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly entered the Roman Catholic Church as a trespasser and stole one (1) Grey 2500 watts Transformer valued at $855.00 ECC and one (1) white extension cord valued at $35.00 ECC- total value $890.00 ECC- the property of the Roman Catholic Church.