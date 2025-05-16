Kingstown man remanded for theft of sunglasses

Unemployed man charged with Theft

On May 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Javed Clarke, a 45-year-old Unemployed man of Kingstown, with two counts of Theft.

Investigations revealed that on May 12, 2025, Clarke allegedly stole one (1) green children’s sunglass valued at $15.00 ECC, the property of a 53-year-old Store Manager of Queens Drive. The offence was committed at Halifax Street, Kingstown about 1:00 p.m.

He was further charged with the theft of one (1) black sunglass valued at $30.00 ECC, the property of the same Store Manager. That offence was committed at Halifax Street, Kingstown about 8:54 a.m. on May 13, 2025.

Clarke appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty. He was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offence Court for sentencing on May 20, 2025.