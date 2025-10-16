$5M mega-crane arrives for Kingstown Modern Port

A cutting-edge crane valued at approximately 5 million USD arrived Wednesday, signaling the imminent launch of Kingstown Modern Port facility.

The massive crane, alongside a 100-ton companion, represents a transformative investment in our port capabilities.

By Friday, these technological marvels will be positioned at the new port site, preparing for the official opening scheduled for October 24th.

This $700 million project, constructed by Canadian group AECON, will position St. Vincent as a serious player in Caribbean maritime logistics.

The facility will manage everything from deep water operations to ferry services, commercial parking, and Grenadines port connections.

With the opening of the new facility St. Vincent Port Authority (SVGPA) is transitioning to a more strategic regulatory role, allowing MPOC to drive operational excellence.

For local businesses and international traders, this means faster, more efficient port services. The comprehensive digitization promises reduced waiting times, streamlined processes, and enhanced accountability.