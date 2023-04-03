Kingstown Preparatory are champions of 2023 Inter Primary School Athletics Championships

The Kingstown Prep School emerged champions of the 2023 NLA Inter Primary School Athletics Championships (IPSAC), leaving defending champions, the Stephanie Browne Primary in 2nd place.

KPS threw, jumped and ran away with title, scoring 259 points.

Stephanie Browne finished with 205 points, a d 3rd place went to Paget Farm Government with 175 points.

The indivodual awards went this way:

Under 7 Girls Champs-

Cherish Prescott (Questelles Gov) and Levia Cato (Chateaubelair Methodist) – 18 points

Under 7 Boys Champ –

Tre’on Cato (Canouan Gov) – 20points

Under 9 Girls Champ –

Azalia Richards (Questelles Gov) – 18 points

Under 11 Girls Champs –

Aaliyah Young (Stephanie Browne) & Amiya White (Kingstown Prep) – 24 points

Under 11 Boys Champ –

Mark Dells (Buccament Gov)

Under 15 Girls Champ –

Katriel Bailey (Kingstown Prep) – 36 points

Under 15 Boys Champ –

Chrisroy Stowe (Paget Farm Gov) – 18 points

Victrix Lundorum –

Katriel Bailey (KPS)

Victor Ludorum –

Mark Dells (BGS)

Chrisroy Stowe (PFGS)