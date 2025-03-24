Kingstown Residents Charged with Theft

On March 20, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Felix Lavia, a 47-year-old, and Garnet Thomas, a 32-year-old, both residents of Kingstown, with theoffence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole thirty-two (32) sheets of eighteen (18) feet silver galvanize valued at $6,592.00 ECC. The item is the property of Nicole Lawrence, a 53-year-old Customer Service Representative of Queen’s Drive.

The offence was committed in McKies Hill between 6:00 p.m. on March 12, 2025, and 2:30 p.m. on March 17, 2025.

Lavia and Thomas appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on March 21, 2025, to answer the charge. Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charge, while Lavia pleaded guilty to the charge. They were both granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC, with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for March 25, 2025. Lavia is expected to appear for sentencing.