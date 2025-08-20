Kingstown sales agent charged with violating dancer’s privacy

Sales Agent Charged with Two Counts of Violation of Privacy

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, police arrested and charged Rhondol Augustus, a 20-year-old sales agent of Ratho Mill, with two counts of Violation of Privacy.

According to investigations, between May 2 and May 4, 2025, Augustus allegedly transmitted through a computer system, specifically a cellular phone – an image of the private area of a 21-year-old dancer of Kingstown Hill without her consent. The image was shared in circumstances where the complainant had a reasonable expectation that it would not be visible to the public.

Further investigations revealed that on May 4, 2025, Augustus is alleged to have transmitted another image of the same woman’s private area, once again without her consent and under circumstances where she had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Augustus appeared before the Serious Offences court on Tuesday August 19, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The conditions of his station bail continue and the matters were adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for trial on October 21, 2025.