St Vincent (SVG) WELCOMES Logos Hope to Port Kingstown

The Ministry of Tourism welcomed the arrival of Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, to Port Kingstown on Friday, 30th May 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

The Ministry said Logos Hope and its international crew docked in the heart of the capital, bringing with them a unique blend of literature, learning, and cultural exchange. This global vessel represents a beacon of knowledge and goodwill, offering thousands of affordable books, inspirational resources, and engaging community activities for persons of all ages.

The Department of Culture views the visit as an enriching opportunity for Vincentians to interact with diverse cultures and ideas. In celebration of this momentous visit, the Ministry encourages members of the public to take part in the ship’s open sessions, exhibitions, and fellowship opportunities while it is in port.

The Ministry extends sincere thanks to the Logos Hope team for choosing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a destination once again. The Ministry remains committed to supporting initiatives that foster education, dialogue, and cross-cultural understanding.

Let us all extend our signature Vincentian warmth and hospitality to the crew and visitors as we embrace this exciting cultural and educational experience.