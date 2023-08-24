Kirani James disqualified from 400m final at World Champs

Kirani Zeno James of Grenada was disqualified from Thursday’s men’s 400m final due to lane violation after finishing in fifth place with a timing of 44.52.

Kirani James of Grenada has abandoned his ambition to add another medal to his collection in 2023.

The Grenadian quarter-miler finished fifth in Budapest, but was disqualified for lane infringement (17.3.1).

However, it should be noted that there have been ten (10) World Athletics Championships and Summer Olympics combined since 2011. Kirani James of Grenada has competed in nine (9) of those (missing the 2017 season), reaching the finals in all nine (9) competitions.

That is the most finals in 400M history at world meets.

James has medaled in six of his last eight global Men’s 400 Meter events: gold (2012), silver (2016), and bronze (2021) at the last three Olympics, and gold (2011), bronze (2015), and silver (2022) at the World Athletic Championships.

Source : MYCS