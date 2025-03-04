Shallow to Continue as CWI President for Second Term

Dr. Kishore Shallow Nominated for Second Term as CWI President

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to confirm that Dr. Kishore Shallow has been nominated unopposed as President of CWI to serve a second consecutive term. Vice President Azim Bassarath, has also been nominated unopposed.

The term will officially commence on March 29, 2025, at CWI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Antigua, where the organization is headquartered.

This would mark the second successive election in which President Shallow would be elected unopposed, reflecting the confidence and support he continues to receive from the cricketing fraternity across the region.

His nomination was put forward by the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB).

Vice President Bassarath’s nomination came from the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), reinforcing the broad-based support for the leadership team as they continue to drive the development and progress of West Indies cricket.

President Shallow expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in him, stating: