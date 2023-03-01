Kishore Shallow will vie for the CWI presidency

Cricket West Indies Vice President, Vincentian Dr Kishore Shallow, has accepted the nomination for President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and will contest the March 25 elections to be held at the CWI 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua.

Dr Shallow said, “My experience in cricket administration at the various levels has positioned me uniquely to understand the requirements to advance West Indies cricket, and I remain committed to this, while serving all stakeholders in the pursuit of sporting excellence”.

Dr. Shallow announced his “Pushing the Boundaries” manifesto will be launched on Monday across the region and published across various international platforms.

He noted “this manifesto represents new innovative leadership, and demonstrates strategic and practical planning, with alignments culturally,” said Dr. Shallow.

Dr. Kishore Shallow served as Vice President of CWI from 2019 and chaired the taskforce, which developed the first West Indies selection policy. He also chaired the Franchise Review Committee.