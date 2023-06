Kitchen Assistant charged for wounding Assistant Cook

Victoria Martin, a 20-year-old Kitchen Assistant from Carriere, was arrested and charged.

Martin was charged at 1:45 pm on 12.06.23 for unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 30-year-old Assistant Cook from Diamond by stabbing her about her body with a knife at Diamond around 1:06 am on 23.04.23.

Martin was granted station bail and will appear at the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF