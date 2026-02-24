“Future of school meals program in Jeopardy”

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves on Monday raised several significant concerns regarding the state of the current school feeding program.

The program was described as “faltering” despite being left in “excellent shape” by the previous administration.

A primary issue is that schools are not receiving necessary supplies from the ministry. This has led to a situation where the program is under “real challenge”, Gonsalves said.

“Beyond food supplies, schools are reportedly struggling to provide basic necessities, such as toilet paper”.

Gonsalves said due to the lack of government support, some principals have had to raise their own funds to keep operations running.

There are also broader concerns that the money allocated for schools in the budget may not actually be available for spending because the government might fail to raise the projected revenue, he said.

Gonsalves said there are numerous complaints regarding the firing of workers, specifically those employed in school kitchens.

“These workers are often “casually employed,” they are vulnerable to being dismissed more easily than permanent public servants, leading to concerns about job security and the stability of the program”.

Gonsalves said the program in specific areas, such as Union Island, has been described as “dead”.

A former principal vendor noted that while the program previously provided “properly nutritious” meals and was well-run according to past audits, it is now facing significant difficulties.