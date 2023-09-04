KLM will fly to Trinidad up to five times a week from October

KLM As part of its winter 2023-2024 schedule, Royal Dutch Airlines will add a fourth route to Port of Spain (POS) beginning on October 29th. On Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, the airline flies a triangular route from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (AMS) to Port of Spain (POS) via Sint Maarten (SXM).

The fourth flight, KL0787, will operate on Thursdays, departing Amsterdam (AMS) at 1:25pm and landing in Port of Spain at 8:45pm. The airline will continue to operate nonstop flights from Port-of-Spain to the Netherlands. KLM will add a fifth Monday flight in January 2024. KL0787 departs from AMS at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Port of Spain at 6:10 p.m. The plane departs for the Netherlands in just over an hour.

After a nearly 30-year hiatus, KLM resumed service to T&T in October 2021. Since then, the airline has averaged a load factor of 75% in 2022 and 80% in 2023. According to the Tourism Ministry, the load factor for the POS-AMS leg is 90%.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell noted in a press release, “We are thrilled to welcome KLM’s expanded flight services to Trinidad and Tobago.” This development indicates our country’s growing popularity as a prime tourism destination. We believe that increased connectivity would boost not only cultural interaction but also economic growth and tourism in both of our nations.”

According to the Tourism Ministry, KLM’s decision came after Minister Mitchell met with the airline’s executives. The airline apparently expressed pleasure with the route’s performance, claiming that it ‘performed above their expectations’.

Source : CNC3