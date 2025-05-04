KLM’s Long-Haul Flights Cancelled Due to Boeing 787 Groundings

KLM Cancels International Flights Amid Boeing 787 Groundings

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL) has grounded seven Boeing 787 Dreamliners due to improper maintenance procedures for a refueling component, resulting in multiple long-haul flight cancellations from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The groundings affected nearly 650 travelers on routes to Mexico City, Chicago O’Hare, and Portland, with passengers facing rebookings and delays ranging from several hours to a full day. The airline emphasized that there is no safety risk involved, but the affected aircraft must undergo expedited maintenance to comply with Boeing’s specifications.

The groundings have significantly impacted KLM’s long-haul operations, with the Mexico City flight causing a 24-hour delay, while flights to Chicago and Portland experienced delays between three and five hours.

KLM is implementing a comprehensive response plan, including deploying replacement aircraft when possible, rebooking affected passengers on alternative flights, providing accommodation and meals for stranded travelers, and adding capacity on subsequent flights to affected destinations.

The grounding impacts nearly 30% of KLM’s Boeing 787 fleet, creating significant operational challenges for the airline. KLM operates a total fleet of 228 aircraft, including 24 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, primarily deployed on long-distance international routes.

The airline must now balance immediate maintenance requirements against scheduled flight operations while working to minimize passenger disruption. KLM has not provided an estimated timeline for when the affected aircraft will return to service, but the maintenance procedures are being expedited.