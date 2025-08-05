KOSCAB acquires majority stake in SVG Brewery, Banks Barbados, SLU Beverages

KOSCAB Holdings Ltd has announced the acquisition of a majority interest in SLU Beverages Ltd, a company formerly under the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV group. SLU holds controlling stakes in St. Vincent Brewery Limited, Dominica Brewery and Beverage Limited, and other affiliates including Banks Holdings Limited (BHL) in Barbados.

This move significantly expands KOSCAB’s regional presence, adding to its existing Coca-Cola operations in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. CEO Carlos Diaz emphasized the acquisition as part of KOSCAB’s strategic plan to consolidate franchise bottling operations and diversify its beverage portfolio, with brands like Pine Hill, Banks, Hairoun, Wadadli, Kubuli, and Coca-Cola set to benefit from enhanced support.

Under the new structure, SLU companies will operate independently but benefit from KOSCAB’s industry best practices in innovation, operations, and service. Key markets like Barbados and St. Vincent will be central to the company’s growth strategy in the Caribbean. Shafia London has been appointed General Manager of the SLU group, including BHL and SVBL, and will lead daily operations under the new ownership.

London noted that ongoing investment in production facilities is expected to boost customer service, market performance, and regional development. Both KOSCAB and Anheuser-Busch InBev expressed confidence in a smooth transition, assuring stakeholders that service delivery will remain uninterrupted.