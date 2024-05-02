KPMG Caricom Announces Raymond Campbell as New Country Leader

KPMG in Caricom announces that, effective 1 October 2024, Raymond Campbell will succeed R. Tarun Handa as Country Leader of KPMG in Caricom, which includes offices in Jamaica, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Raymond returned to the firm in 2006 as a partner, following a notable career in banking and corporate finance, both in Jamaica and across the Americas. At KPMG, he has led or supported several significant deals and has various internal accreditations as a specialist. To his new role, therefore, Raymond brings over 36 years’ experience, including leadership roles in the securities, banking, financial, and professional services sectors. He currently serves as Head of Advisory for the Caricom region, where he leads a team driving growth across enterprise risk and business transformation, deal advisory, and technology and cyber security services.

“I am honoured to have been elected by my fellow partners as the new Country Leader of KPMG in Caricom. I look forward to leveraging the collective strength of the firm to enhance our clients’ experience and continue to the deliver the highest quality service across audit, tax and advisory,” Raymond said.

Tarun Handa will retire on 30 September 2024, after over 37 years with KPMG, the last 16 years as the Managing Partner for KPMG in Jamaica and later as the Senior Partner for KPMG in Caricom – following the integration of the firms across the region in 2021. In Jamaica, as an audit partner, Tarun led several significant listed and public sector engagements and pioneered knowledge process outsourcing in professional services with the launch of KPMG Jamaica Extended Support Services (KJESS) in 2016 and KPMG Islands Group Audit Team Extension (KATE) in 2015, which will collectively surpass 850 professionals supporting other KPMG member firms outside the Caricom region by September 2024.

“Raymond was a clear choice for our partners and has demonstrated his passion for growing KPMG’s brand and capabilities in the sectors that are most important to our region,” said Tarun.

“I have worked closely with Raymond over the years – he has been an instrumental part of the Caricom leadership team, helping to embed integrated practices across the region. I trust that he will continue to lead with dynamism and to personify our KPMG values, which have made a difference to our people, clients, and communities.” Tarun added.

Bio of Raymond Campbell:

Raymond has over 36 years’ experience in the gaming, financial, utilities, telecommunications, manufacturing, and professional services sectors and has held managerial positions in the securities, banking and professional services sectors for the last 30 years.

His professional skills are in the areas of business valuation, intangible asset valuation, impairment testing, financial due diligence, financial modeling, strategic planning, and business analysis.

Raymond is a Partner within KPMG Caricom and currently leads the Advisory practice for the firm.

