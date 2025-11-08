KTI graduates ready to fuel local, regional workforce with CVQ skills

TVET graduates from the Kingstown Technical Institute (KTI) are the new potential additions to the workforce locally and regionally.

The graduates, who have completed the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) (Levels 1 & 2) in various programmes, were inspired by Ms. Isherta Nanton – a former student and graduate of the Level 2 Food Preparation and Cookery Programme.

Nanton is also a personal chef, entrepeneur (Zii’s Experience) and advocate for the TVET industry in SVG.

Nanton was recently announced the winner of the 2025 “Prime Minister’s Champion Award” and the “Outstanding Youth in TVET Aerial Advisory Council Youth Awards.